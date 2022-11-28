Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect cautious start; SGX Nifty in red

28 Nov 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? GMP, other details
The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard will open for public subscription on Monday, November 28, 2022 and the three-day issue will conclude on Wednesday, November 30. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹216–237 per share for the initial share sale.
As per market observers, Dharmaj Crop Guard shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹65 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Read More)
28 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended two shares to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] Hero Motocorp: Buy at ₹2708, target ₹2780, stop loss ₹2670; and
2] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹433, target ₹445, stop loss ₹426. (Read More)
28 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Oil edges lower with China unrest rippling through world markets
Oil edged lower as unrest in China hurt risk appetite and the demand outlook, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $76 a barrel following three weeks of declines. The dollar rose on demand for havens as protests over harsh anti-virus curbs spread across the world’s largest crude importer. Large crowds gathered in Shanghai and demonstrations were reported in Beijing and Wuhan. (Read More)
28 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Cement firms hope for better demand, price after dismal Q2
After a forgettable second quarter when margins dipped to multi-quarter lows, respite is on the horizon for cement manufacturers as cost pressures ease. However, pickup in cement demand and sustenance of price hikes are key to earnings improvement, analysts said.
Prices of imported coal, which remained elevated at $250-350 a tonne between March and October, fell 19% in the last one month, suggests analysts’ data. Pet coke prices have inched up from mid-October, but analysts say it remains 29% below first-quarter prices on average. (Read More)
28 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Asian stocks fall amid China unrest, dollar advances
Shares were under downward pressure and the dollar climbed as markets opened in Asia on Monday to news of growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions.
US stock futures and Australian equities fell. The greenback made some of its biggest early gains against the currencies of Australia and South Africa, both of which are exposed to trade with China.
“The near-term clarity suggests we might see some derisking around Chinese markets," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “We are seeing some outflows of the offshore yuan, which I think is a pretty good indication of how Chinese markets may fare," he said, while adding that the outlook for China over the longer term remains relatively robust.
The downbeat mood emanating from China contrasts with the boost to sentiment in global markets last week after the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting minutes showed most officials backing slowing the pace of interest-rate hikes. (Bloomberg)