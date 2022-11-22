Stock Market LIVE: Caution to prevail in indices; SGX Nifty marginally in green

22 Nov 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Air India plans to hire expat pilots for wide-body planes
Tata group-owned Air India plans to hire expat pilots for its Boeing 777 planes as the airline is facing a shortage of pilots amid plans to expand its fleet as well as international operations, according to sources.
The carrier is looking to rope in around 100 pilots for the wide-body Boeing 777 fleet and has approached various agencies that provide expat flight crew to airlines, the sources told PTI.
The loss-making Air India, which was under government ownership for nearly seven decades till the Tata group took over in January 2022, had stopped hiring expat pilots many years ago to save costs.
Expat pilots come at a higher cost compared to those pilots working in India. (PTI)
22 Nov 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Elon Musk holds off Twitter blue verification badge relaunch, may use different color check for organizations
Elon Musk said on Monday that Twitter' is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.
"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.
Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29. (Read More)
22 Nov 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Asset monetisation of ₹33,422 cr in FY23 so far, Coal Min leads with ₹17K cr
The government has monetised assets worth ₹33,422 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2022-23 so far, with the Coal Ministry leading the list by raising ₹17,000 crore, and the Ports and Shipping Ministry surpassing its overall fiscal target, according to sources.
In 2021-22, the government surpassed the programme's first-year target of ₹88,000 crore by completing transactions worth ₹1 lakh crore.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a meeting with Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on November 14 reviewed the progress of NMP implementation.
Sources told PTI that according to the government's latest estimate, there is likely to be a shortfall of ₹38,243 crore in realising the overall asset monetisation target of ₹1,62,422 crore in 2022-23. (PTI)
22 Nov 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Bitcoin’s Slide Pauses in Wait for Next Domino to Fall After FTX
Cryptocurrency prices steadied in a lull from the selloff sparked by the demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire, but investors are braced for more ructions as further digital-asset sector bankruptcies loom.
The largest token Bitcoin added about 1.5% on Tuesday while remaining below $16,000 and in sight of the weakest levels since November 2020. Coins such as Ether, Solana and meme token Dogecoin also posted modest gains.
The latest sign of contagion from the fall of the FTX exchange came from Genesis, a digital-asset brokerage that warned of possible bankruptcy unless it can raise cash. Crypto lender BlockFi Inc. is also struggling to stay afloat.
FTX’s unraveling “resembles Enron’s collapse much more than Lehman’s," Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research Inc., wrote in a note. He added that much of the crypto sector “is built on a rickety foundation of fraud and greed, which no amount of technobabble can disguise." (Bloomberg)
22 Nov 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Kaynes Technologies, Nykaa, NDTV, JSPL, Reliance Industries, JK Paper, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Sadbhav Engineering, and Bharti Airtel
Siemens, PTC India and Nitco will be among the stocks in focus as they will be declaring their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
22 Nov 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance.
The stunning development comes two weeks after Disney's quarterly financial performance fell well short of Wall Street expectations on both profit and revenue, a rarity, sending shares tumbling 12%.
The company's stock jumped more than 6% Monday, with the appointment of Iger effective immediately. The stock is still down 37% this year.
“It is with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility — and, I must admit, a bit of amazement — that I write to you this evening with the news that I am returning to The Walt Disney Company as Chief Executive Officer," Iger, 71, wrote in an email to employees. (AP)
22 Nov 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Tablet PC market grows 22 pc in Jul-Sep quarter; Samsung leads: CyberMedia Research
The tablet PC market in India grew 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter in July-September with demand for 5G capable devices picking up the steam, CyberMedia Research said on Monday.
CMR anticipates the tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15 per cent growth in 2022.
Samsung led the market with a 28 per cent market share, followed by Lenovo and Apple with 26 and 19 per cent share, respectively, during the quarter.
"The India Tablet market grew 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with 5G-capable tablet shipments picking up steam in the run-up to the festive season," CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q3, 2022, said. (PTI)
22 Nov 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Jio gets NCLT approval to acquire Reliance Infratel
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave its approval to Jio for the acquisition of Reliance Infratel (RITL).
The tribunal asked Jio to deposit ₹3,720 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCOM's tower and fibre assets.
On November 6, Jio had proposed to deposit ₹3,720 crore in an escrow account to complete the acquisition of Reliance Infratel which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.
Billionaire Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-led Jio placed a bid of ₹3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire tower and fibre asset of debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani-managed firm Reliance Communications. (PTI)
22 Nov 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today which are Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC and Torrent Power.
GNFC: Buy GNFC, stop loss ₹567, target ₹600
Torrent Power: Buy TORRENT POWER, stop loss ₹517, target ₹544 (Read More)
22 Nov 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Adani group's ₹493-crore open offer for NDTV to open on Tuesday
Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) from the market will start from Tuesday.
The offer with a price band of ₹294 per share will open on November 22 and close on December 5, said a notice by JM Financial, the firm managing the offer on behalf of Adani Group firms.
The offer price is 23.07 per cent lower than NDTV’s Monday closing price of ₹382.20 on BSE.
In the last three months, NDTV’s share prices reached a high of ₹540.85 on September 5, 2022. (PTI)
22 Nov 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Nazara Technologies on Monday posted a surge of 11 per cent
Nazara Technologies on Monday posted a surge of 11% in its profit after tax to ₹169 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, against ₹153 crore in the year-ago period.
The company said its revenues went up 104% to ₹2,638 in the reviewed quarter, against ₹1,296 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year, according to a statement shared with stock exchanges.
Ebitda or operating profit went up 9% to ₹213 crore, against ₹195 in the year-ago period. The company's revenues during the first half of the financial year 2022-23 rose 87 per cent to ₹4,869 crore, against ₹2,608 crore in the year-ago period. While profit after tax during the first half of fiscal 2022-23 grew 16 per cent to ₹334 crore, against ₹288 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda or operating profit went up 4 per cent to ₹514 crore, against ₹496 crore in the year-ago period.
The shares of the company were trading 1.11% down at ₹6.75 apiece at 2.24 pm on BSE on Monday. (ANI)
22 Nov 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Oil bounces in volatile session as OPEC headlines cause turmoil
Oil pared losses and climbed from January lows after Saudi Arabia denied a Wall Street Journal report that it is discussing oil-production increases.
Brent futures traded near $87 a barrel, swinging in over a $5 range on Monday, with volatility jumping the most since late June when the Group of Seven nations started to consider an price cap on Russian crude. Brent plunged and its prompt spread briefly dipped into contango after the WSJ reported that OPEC+ is considering an output hike of 500,000 barrels a day. Saudi Arabia denied the report, adding the “current cut of 2 million barrels per day by OPEC+ continues until the end of 2023." (Read More)
22 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 81.79 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.79 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities.
The greenback rallied in the overseas markets on safe-haven demand as the investor sentiment hit by rising Covid-19 cases and subsequent restrictions in China.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.84 and later witnessed an intraday high of 81.74 and a low of 81.91 during the session.
The domestic unit finally settled at 81.79 against the American currency, registering a fall of 7 paise over its last close. (PTI)
22 Nov 2022, 07:34 AM IST
India, EU ink pact on climate, quantum tech
India and the European Union (EU) on Monday signed an agreement on cooperation in areas such as climate modelling and quantum technologies, building on the Trade and Technology Council launched by the two sides earlier this year.
The “Intent of Cooperation on High-Performance Computing (HPC), Weather Extremes and Climate Modelling and Quantum Technologies" was signed by India’s ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CONNECT) during a virtual ceremony. (Read More)
22 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Kaynes Technology to debut today. How experts see the listing
End-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, Kaynes Technologies will be making its market debut on Tuesday after a successful initial public offering (IPO). On BSE, Kaynes will be listed for trading and dealings under the 'B' group of securities. NSE as well as notified the listing of the company. The ₹858 crore IPO had received an oversubscription of 34.16 times with a strong appetite across investor categories.
In its notice, BSE said, "trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the equity shares of Kaynes Technology India shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities." (Read More)
22 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Slash taxes, increase spending and create jobs: India Inc to FM
India’s top business leaders asked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost capex to ₹10 trillion, rationalize personal tax rates, especially at the lower end of the income spectrum, and focus on job creation in the Modi government’s last full budget before the 2024 national elections.
Lobby groups and top industry executives said that the budget for the year starting 1 April would be crucial to address challenges related to consumer demand and job creation amid slowing world economic growth and geopolitical uncertainties. (Read More)
22 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Stocks end lower on Wall Street as tech weighs down Nasdaq
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%
The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.
Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two years. The electric car maker's shares are down more than 50% this year on investor fear that CEO Elon Musk will be distracted by his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.
The market pullback adds to stock indexes’ losses from last week and followed news overnight from China, which announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. China's ongoing strict lockdown policies have been crimping economic growth in the world's second-largest economy and stressing businesses. (AP)