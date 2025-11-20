Large shareholder pushback eases, but promoters still have their way
Summary
About 13% of the 12,134 shareholder resolutions disclosed by 1,566 NSE main board listed companies were opposed by institutions such as MFs, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds, down from 16% in the same period last year. That suggests a more consultative approach from companies.
The percentage of company resolutions opposed by large institutional investors declined in the first half ended September, even as promoters continue to have their way on most decisions put to a vote.
