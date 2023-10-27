Shareholders approve appointment of Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to RIL board
An exchange filing informed that over 98 percent of the shareholders were in favour of the appointment of Isha and Akash. However, Anant's appointment saw some pushback with over 7 percent votes against the resolution.
The shareholders of Reliance Industries (RIL) have approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani to the board as non-executive directors, the firm announced in a BSE exchange filing on Friday. The resolutions were passed through postal ballot.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started