Shareholders of Dish TV reject the induction of four directors

Shareholders of Dish TV reject the induction of four directors3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 04:14 AM IST
- Dish TV’s board now is left with only two independent directors, Rashmi Aggarwal and Shankar Aggarwal, which is less than the minimum number of six directors on a board, as required by the market regulator.
Shareholders of Dish TV India Ltd rejected the candidature of four independent directors, bringing the total to nine directors that have been booted out from the board of the country’s third-largest satellite television provider in the last fifteen months as investors continue to express their ire against the company.
