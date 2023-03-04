Shareholders of Dish TV reject the induction of four directors

Earlier this week, minority investors of Dish TV made a stunning revelation and complained to the Exchanges and the market regulator that the company was deliberately not inducting the directors recommended by the largest shareholder. This was after it found that the company had inducted a majority of the directors on its board despite the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) approving their appointment in December last year. Investors were further riled that the company had not disclosed this information to the Exchanges and it got this communication through a reply from MIB under the Right To Information Act.