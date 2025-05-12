Shareholding moves in Q4: Million new investors flocked to these firms
SummaryOur latest shareholding analysis tracks the key moves of mom-and-pop investors who have made their presence felt in the market.
The growing clout of retail investors is hard to ignore, and so are their bets. In the March quarter, individual investors–those holding shares worth up to ₹2 lakh– doubled down on financial services, auto and depository firms. These stocks faced steep corrections—some falling as much as 30%—yet they collectively attracted over a million new individual shareholders, on a sequential basis, defying the broader market sentiment.