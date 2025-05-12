Shareholding moves in Q4: Million new investors flocked to these firms

Retail rush

CDSL, a key player in India’s demat ecosystem, added nearly 350,000 new retail investors during the quarter despite its stock plunging 30% sequentially in January-March. With this, the retail shareholding in the company jumped from 40.1% in December to 49.3% in March. The company’s essential role in servicing over 152.89 million demat accounts—with 37.3 million new accounts opened in FY25—kept investor interest alive. However, weak IPO activity and declining transaction revenues dragged earnings, prompting brokerages like JM Financial to cut price targets but maintain a "hold" rating.