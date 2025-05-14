Shareholdings moves in Q4: Indian Inc’s founders hike stakes in select small-cap firms
SummaryOur latest shareholding analysis reveals that the actions of India Inc. founders—a blend of conviction and caution—are driving key ownership changes.
Capitalizing on the weak market sentiment in Q4FY25, promoters increased their holdings in several BSE-listed companies on a sequential basis. A Mint analysis of 3,716 such firms highlights these strategic moves, suggesting promoters consolidated their positions in their beaten-down companies. Roughly 12% of companies saw promoter stake increases in the March quarter, higher than 7.3% in the December quarter.