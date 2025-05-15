Shareholdings moves in Q4: Pledging peril hits smallcaps, escalating investor worries
SummaryIn the concluding part of our shareholdings series, we explore how volatile markets expose the rising financial strain in smaller firms.
Imagine a tightrope walker in a storm—that's akin to promoters of several BSE-listed companies in the March 2025 quarter. Buffeted by volatile markets, they sharply rejigged their pledged shareholdings, a tell-tale sign of rising financial pressure. A deep dive by Mint into 3,716 BSE entities reveals this dramatic churn, particularly highlighting the growing strain on smaller players as they navigate the unpredictable economic winds.