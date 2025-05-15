Auto component manufacturer NRB Bearings also saw a significant rise in promoter pledging, reaching 91.35%, while its share price declined 27.97%. Even companies that had relatively lower promoter pledging levels to begin with weren't spared after steep increases. In the case of textile exporter Gokaldas Exports, pledging rose dramatically from 22.37% to 96.28%, triggering the steepest fall among the group, with the stock tumbling 28.84%. Meanwhile, chemicals and flooring products manufacturer Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported an increase in promoter pledging from 3.86% to 76.5%, alongside a 3.28% dip in its share price.