Shareholdings moves in Q4: Mutual funds load up on 5 mid & small-cap laggards
SummarySpotlighting seasoned investors, our latest shareholding analysis uncovers mutual funds' big bets on beaten-down mid- and small-cap space.
The investment landscape of the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) saw a notable contrarian move by mutual funds. Amid broader market discussions about stretched valuations, these institutional investors strategically allocated significant capital to a select group of mid- and small-cap stocks.