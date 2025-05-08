Despite short-term pressures, 92% of analysts polled by Bloomberg suggest a ‘buy’ or ‘hold’ ratings for the stock. The pressure on their staffing business is expected to ease further. “Going into 4Q, management anticipates a marginal decline in headcount due to headwinds in BFSI and slowdown in certain pockets of the general staffing business, which should normalize by 1QFY26," highlighted an Antique Stock Broking research report. The company is expected to announce its results on 21 May.