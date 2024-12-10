Stock market today: In anticipation of key domestic and US inflation data set to be released later this week, the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, exhibited a mixed performance, trading flat to slightly negative. While early gains in IT and financial stocks showed promise, the overall index faced some challenges due to declines in major contributors such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and Adani Ports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 14:19 IST, Nifty 50 was trading at 24,539.70 points with a loss of 79.30 points or 0.32 per cent, while the Sensex was at 81,260.64 with a fall of 247.79 points or 0.30 per cent.

Inflows into India's equity mutual funds decreased by 14.2% in November, following a record high in the previous month. However, this decline was offset by significant foreign outflows, as domestic investors maintained their buying momentum despite a market correction, according to experts. In November, inflows totaled ₹359.43 billion ($4.24 billion), marking the 45th consecutive month of inflows, the longest streak on record, as data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday showed, as per reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There was heightened volatility due various macro-economic factors, geo-political events & US election results. This resulted in investors opting for wait & watch approach while allocating larger amounts and thus decline in lumpsum flows including flattish SIP numbers for November’2025.

We also observe rotation towards higher-risk categories (i.e. small cap funds) from low-risk categories like Large caps and hybrid funds. NFO-related activities have also been slower last month," said Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.

Market Views - Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities The Big Question: Can Nifty 50 still move towards its psychological 25,000 mark ahead of FOMC outcome on December 18th? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 opens on a positive note shrugging-off weak overnight cues but digging deeper traders await fresh catalysts/triggers. Now, all eyes will be on India’s CPI numbers which will trickle in on Thursday, December 12th. On Friday the 13th, the WPI inflation numbers are slated to release as well.

On global front, all eyes will now be on US consumer-price index for November which will be wired this Wednesday, December 11th. The US CPI still has the potential to upset bullish traders' expectations for a quarter-point rate cut.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s interest rate policy decision is on December 18.

The 4-big positive catalysts for day 1) Optimism following China’s announcement of "more proactive" fiscal measures and a "moderately" looser monetary policy. *

2) Also, the biggest positive catalyst: FII’s were net buyers to the tune of ₹724 crore in yesterday’s choppy trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) November US jobs report solidifies rate-cut expectations. Another rate cut in sight.

4) Sluggish crude oil prices at $68 a barrel.

The 2-big negative catalysts for day 1) Wall Street fell hard in Monday’s trade amidst uncertainties about earnings and as geopolitics weighed on sentiments. The Dow Jones also slipped 0.54%, marking its third consecutive losing session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) In the Middle East, rebels seized Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, apparently ending a 13-year civil war and his family's six-decade dictatorship.

Technical Views: Now, here is preferred trade on Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty Nifty 50 (24,655): Buy between 24,500-24,525 zone with Stoploss at 24,111 Targeting 24,858/25,100. Aggressive targets at 26,000-26,300 zone.

Bank Nifty (53,525): Buy between 52,900-53,000 zone with Stoploss at 52,151 Targeting 53,900/54,467. Aggressive targets at 55,000-55,500 zone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock trades with interweek Strategy Buy Voltas (CMP 1764): Buy at CMP with Stoploss at 1703. Targets 1791/1819. Aggressive targets at 1947. (Interweek Strategy). Rationale to buy is momentum oscillators in bullish mode. Probable upside consolidation rebound play. Key support 1711.

Buy Axis Bank (CMP 1162): Buy at CMP, with Stoploss below 1150 with Target towards 1235. Rationale to buy is a momentum play likely as sequence of higher highs/lows is intact.

Buy NTPC (CMP 370): Buy at CMP, with Stoploss below 360 with target towards 385/391, aggressive target 403 (Interweek strategy) Rationale to buy due to oversold position with momentum oscillator turning bullish, massive rebound play on the daily charts with key support near 363. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}