Sheela Foam, Jet Airways (India) & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sheela Foam, Jet Airways (India), Delhivery, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Vinny Overseas

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Sheela Foam, Jet Airways (India), Delhivery, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Vinny Overseas hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -63.9(-0.26%) points and Sensex was down by -102.65(-0.13%) points at 30 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -382.65(-0.73%) points at 30 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Poly Medicure, Gillette India, CRISIL, Coforge, City Union Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSheela Foam, Jet Airways (India) & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

