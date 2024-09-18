Shilpa Medicare, Hero Motocorp & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Shilpa Medicare, Hero Motocorp, Page Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Shilpa Medicare, Hero Motocorp, Page Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 46.15(0.18%) points and Sensex was up by 184.76(0.22%) points at 18 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 481.9(0.92%) at 18 Sep 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Tapi Fruit Processing, Sangani Hospitals, Filatex Fashions, Trucap Finance, Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
