Shivalic Power Control IPO to open on June 24; price band set at ₹95-100 apiece
Shivalic Power Control Ltd IPO price band set at ₹95-100 per share with 1,200 shares per lot. Company has allocated shares to various segments. Revenue up by 44.03%, PAT up by 309.78% from 2022 to 2023. IPO proceeds for working capital, capex, new machinery, acquisitions, and expenses.
The Shivalic Power Control Limited IPO price band has been set between ₹95 and ₹100 per equity share, having a face value of ₹10 each. The Shivalic Power Control IPO will open for subscription on Monday, June 24, and close on Wednesday, June 26. Each Shivalic Power Control IPO lot consists of 1,200 shares. The floor price is 9.50 times of the face value and the cap price is 10.00 times of the face value of the equity shares.
