Shivalik Bimetal Controls, India Glycols & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Shivalik Bimetal Controls, India Glycols, HCL Technologies, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Tech Mahindra

Published10 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls, India Glycols, HCL Technologies, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Tech Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 76.7(0.31%) points and Sensex was up by 317.96(0.39%) points at 10 Oct 2024 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 278.3(0.55%) at 10 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, Sahaj Fashions, Morarjee Textiles, Poddar Housing & Development, Indifra hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsShivalik Bimetal Controls, India Glycols & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

160.30
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
1.3 (0.82%)

Tata Power share price

471.00
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
10.1 (2.19%)

Tata Motors share price

934.35
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-4.8 (-0.51%)

Bharat Electronics share price

288.60
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
6.1 (2.16%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

811.80
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
9.35 (1.17%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,824.20
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
14.1 (0.78%)

Page Industries share price

44,027.80
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
124.75 (0.28%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,655.60
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-3.1 (-0.19%)
Home First Finance Company India share price

1,248.00
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-58.25 (-4.46%)

RITES share price

314.35
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-10.25 (-3.16%)

ICICI Securities share price

843.50
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-23.85 (-2.75%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,438.90
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-36.35 (-2.46%)
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

184.05
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
13.05 (7.63%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

84.42
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
5.27 (6.66%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

939.35
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
53.8 (6.08%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,172.65
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
67 (6.06%)
