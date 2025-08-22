Shivashrit Foods IPO Day 1: GMP jumps! Check subscription status, key dates and other details

Shivashrit Foods IPO: The ₹70 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Shivashrit Foods kicked off for subscription on Friday, August 22. The issue will close on Tuesday, August 26.

Shivashrit Foods IPO is a mix of fresh issue of ₹61.29 crore and an offer for sale of ₹8.75 crore. The SME IPO is priced in the range of ₹135-142 per share.

Shivashrit Foods IPO Subscription Status Shivashrit Foods IPO was booked 8% as of 2 pm on the first day of the bidding process on Friday. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 12%, while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked 8%. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion did not receive any bids so far.

Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Shivashrit Foods IPO has seen an upward trend. Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP today is ₹13, higher than the ₹8 GMP it was commanding two days back.

At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Shivashrit Foods IPO shares could list at ₹155, a premium of 9.15%.

Shivashrit Foods IPO Details Investors can apply for Shivashrit Foods IPO in lots of 1,000 shares. As for retail investors, the minimum lot size is 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of at least ₹2,70,000.

Ahead of the issue opening, Shivashrit Foods IPO raised ₹19.92 crore from anchor investors. Meanwhile, the company plans to use the funds raised from the initial share sale for capital expenditure, meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Other key dates that investors should take note of are the allotment and listing dates. Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on August 28, while listing of its shares is slated for September 1. Shares of Shivashrit Foods will list on the NSE SME platform.

Shivashrit Foods is a manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of premium-grade potato flakes. The company operates a dedicated manufacturing facility in Aligarh, located in Western Uttar Pradesh, India, focused exclusively on the production of high-quality potato flakes.

Specialising in products used across ready-to-eat meals, snack foods, and processed food items, the company’s offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of both domestic and international food manufacturers.