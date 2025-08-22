Subscribe

Shivashrit Foods IPO Day 1: GMP jumps! Check subscription status, key dates and other details

Shivashrit Foods' IPO, commencing August 22, aims to raise 70 crore, featuring a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The share price ranges from 135-142, with substantial interest noted among retail investors and a rising grey market premium.

Saloni Goel
Published22 Aug 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Shivashrit Foods IPO: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates, price band and other details
Shivashrit Foods IPO: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates, price band and other details

Shivashrit Foods IPO: The 70 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Shivashrit Foods kicked off for subscription on Friday, August 22. The issue will close on Tuesday, August 26.

Advertisement

Shivashrit Foods IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 61.29 crore and an offer for sale of 8.75 crore. The SME IPO is priced in the range of 135-142 per share.

Shivashrit Foods IPO Subscription Status

Shivashrit Foods IPO was booked 8% as of 2 pm on the first day of the bidding process on Friday. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 12%, while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked 8%. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion did not receive any bids so far.

Also Read | Patel Retail IPO allotment LIVE: GMP up 20% — Check steps to track status

Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Shivashrit Foods IPO has seen an upward trend. Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP today is 13, higher than the 8 GMP it was commanding two days back.

Advertisement

At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Shivashrit Foods IPO shares could list at 155, a premium of 9.15%.

Shivashrit Foods IPO Details

Investors can apply for Shivashrit Foods IPO in lots of 1,000 shares. As for retail investors, the minimum lot size is 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of at least 2,70,000.

Also Read | IPO rush on D-Street: What does GMP signal for five mainboard offerings?

Ahead of the issue opening, Shivashrit Foods IPO raised 19.92 crore from anchor investors. Meanwhile, the company plans to use the funds raised from the initial share sale for capital expenditure, meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Other key dates that investors should take note of are the allotment and listing dates. Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on August 28, while listing of its shares is slated for September 1. Shares of Shivashrit Foods will list on the NSE SME platform.

Advertisement

Also Read | LGT Business Connextions IPO allotment likely today: Here's how to check status

Shivashrit Foods is a manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of premium-grade potato flakes. The company operates a dedicated manufacturing facility in Aligarh, located in Western Uttar Pradesh, India, focused exclusively on the production of high-quality potato flakes.

Specialising in products used across ready-to-eat meals, snack foods, and processed food items, the company’s offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of both domestic and international food manufacturers.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
IPOIPOsSME IPOInitial Public OfferingsIndian Stock MarketGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsShivashrit Foods IPO Day 1: GMP jumps! Check subscription status, key dates and other details
Read Next Story