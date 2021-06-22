Mumbai: Yields on short-term government bonds have risen sharply in a week following worries over higher inflation amid a surge in crude oil prices. Yields on two-year, three-year and four-year bonds have risen nearly 20 basis points since 11 June.

Analysts expect policy normalisation by the Reserve Bank of India sooner than expected. The minutes from the MPC's 4 June meeting suggest that the members have so far taken comfort in inflation being supply-side driven and within the tolerance band. The sharp increase in May’s CPI inflation suggests that unless the price increases in May fully reverse in the next few months, the MPC under its own guidance, will not be able to look through inflation anymore.

Brent oil hit $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years. Global crude oil has rallied more than 40% this year and analysts expect that this may even advance to $100 a barrel next year.

Global oil demand is expected to rebound sharply in the coming months as suggested by encouraging initial trends on gradual restoration of normalcy in Europe and the US post reasonably successful vaccination programs.

"We believe the RBI will remain in ‘wait and watch’ mode at the August meeting, even though it is likely to revise up its inflation projections. However, by the October MPC meeting, there should be sufficient clarity on both the growth damage and inflation persistence. Given our view that the growth impact of the second wave will be smaller than the RBI’s projection and our view of elevated inflationary pressures, we expect policy normalization to begin in Q4. We expect a reverse repo rate hike in Q4, and a total of 75bp in repo rate hikes in 2022," said Nomura Research in a note.

