Should you buy the new tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)? Kirtan Shah decodes5 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 04:04 PM IST
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the last tranche of Series IV of its Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 on March 6 (Monday) subscription.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the last tranche of Series IV of its Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 on March 6 (Monday) subscription. This will be available for subscription until March 10. The RBI has set the issue price of SGB at ₹5,611 per gram in comparison to an issue price of ₹5,409 per gram priced in December 2022. In an effort to educate investors on whether they should purchase SGBs or not, Kirtan A Shah, founder of Credence Wealth Advisors, provided investment advice via Twitter.
