Should you buy the new tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)? Kirtan Shah decodes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the last tranche of Series IV of its Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 on March 6 (Monday) subscription. This will be available for subscription until March 10. The RBI has set the issue price of SGB at ₹5,611 per gram in comparison to an issue price of ₹5,409 per gram priced in December 2022. In an effort to educate investors on whether they should purchase SGBs or not, Kirtan A Shah, founder of Credence Wealth Advisors, provided investment advice via Twitter.

