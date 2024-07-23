Shrenik, Palred Technologies & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Shrenik, Palred Technologies, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Secur Credentials, Sel Manufacturing Company hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -43.55(-0.18%) points and Sensex was down by -17.48(-0.02%) points at 23 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -71.35(-0.14%) points at 23 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mphasis hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

