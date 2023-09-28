Shreyas Shipping completes delisting process, promoters obtain over 90% shares in reverse book building process
Shreyas Shipping successfully completes delisting procedure, with promoters obtaining over 90% of shares.
Shreyas Shipping delisting: Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd successfully completed the book building procedure to delist itself from the bourses. Even with the majority of shareholders being retail stockholders, the building promoters in this reverse book were able to obtain more than 90% of the shares. In excess of the necessary minimum of 4.07 million shares, about 4.3 million shares were tendered by the shareholders.
