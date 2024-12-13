Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, remains a prominent player in the Aggressive Allocation. Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹49.36 crore. Under the guidance of Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme would be to generate long-term capital appreciation and current income with reduced volatility by investing in a judicious mix of a diversified portfolio of Equity and Equity-related investments, debt and money-market instruments.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund returned 0.80%, showing a positive delta of 2.00%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.98%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|2.54%
|4.08%
|-1.54%
|1 Year
|20.33%
|16.38%
|3.95%
|3 Years
|13.81%
|40.22%
|-26.41%
|5 Years
|14.83%
|101.49%
|-86.66%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|5.24%
|Bajaj Auto
|5.24%
|Trent
|4.65%
|Bharti Airtel
|4.40%
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4.09%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|16.86%
|Recreational Products
|8.77%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|7.8%
|Retail (Apparel)
|4.65%
|Communications Services
|4.4%
|Software & Programming
|3.86%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|3.86%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|3.21%
|Food Processing
|3.02%
|Regional Banks
|3.0%
|Investment Services
|1.66%
|Electric Utilities
|1.21%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.03%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.99%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|0.98%
|Healthcare Facilities
|0.57%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|0.57%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.24, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.68, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.16% for one year, 9.92% for three years, and 13.08% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|ICICI Bank
|2.02%
|7700
|1.00
|Persistent Systems
|1.96%
|1800
|0.97
|HCL Technologies
|1.90%
|5300
|0.94
|BSE
|1.00%
|1100
|0.50
|B E M L
|0.99%
|1200
|0.49
|HDFC Bank
|0.98%
|2800
|0.49
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|19979.0
|13979.0
|2.59
|Bajaj Auto
|3927.0
|2627.0
|2.59
|Trent
|4623.0
|3223.0
|2.30
|Bharti Airtel
|19067.0
|13467.0
|2.18
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|8600.0
|6300.0
|2.02
|Bosch
|750.0
|550.0
|1.94
|Colgate Palmolive India
|9016.0
|6216.0
|1.91
|Lupin
|11600.0
|8700.0
|1.91
|TVS Motor Co
|10300.0
|7000.0
|1.75
|Cummins India
|7000.0
|4800.0
|1.69
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|1527.0
|1127.0
|1.59
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|13200.0
|9200.0
|1.56
|Britannia Industries
|4000.0
|2600.0
|1.49
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Torrent Power
|4889.0
|3289.0
|0.60
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|1700.0
|1200.0
|0.51
|Oil India
|14900.0
|10300.0
|0.49
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
