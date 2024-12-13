Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December

Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, remains a prominent player in the Aggressive Allocation. Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹49.36 crore. Under the guidance of Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme would be to generate long-term capital appreciation and current income with reduced volatility by investing in a judicious mix of a diversified portfolio of Equity and Equity-related investments, debt and money-market instruments. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund returned 0.80%, showing a positive delta of 2.00%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.98%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|2.54%
|4.08%
|-1.54%
|1 Year
|20.33%
|16.38%
|3.95%
|3 Years
|13.81%
|40.22%
|-26.41%
|5 Years
|14.83%
|101.49%
|-86.66%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|5.24%
|Bajaj Auto
|5.24%
|Trent
|4.65%
|Bharti Airtel
|4.40%
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4.09%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|16.86%
|Recreational Products
|8.77%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|7.8%
|Retail (Apparel)
|4.65%
|Communications Services
|4.4%
|Software & Programming
|3.86%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|3.86%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|3.21%
|Food Processing
|3.02%
|Regional Banks
|3.0%
|Investment Services
|1.66%
|Electric Utilities
|1.21%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.03%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.99%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|0.98%
|Healthcare Facilities
|0.57%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|0.57%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.24, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.68, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.16% for one year, 9.92% for three years, and 13.08% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|ICICI Bank
|2.02%
|7700
|1.00
|Persistent Systems
|1.96%
|1800
|0.97
|HCL Technologies
|1.90%
|5300
|0.94
|BSE
|1.00%
|1100
|0.50
|B E M L
|0.99%
|1200
|0.49
|HDFC Bank
|0.98%
|2800
|0.49
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|19979.0
|13979.0
|2.59
|Bajaj Auto
|3927.0
|2627.0
|2.59
|Trent
|4623.0
|3223.0
|2.30
|Bharti Airtel
|19067.0
|13467.0
|2.18
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|8600.0
|6300.0
|2.02
|Bosch
|750.0
|550.0
|1.94
|Colgate Palmolive India
|9016.0
|6216.0
|1.91
|Lupin
|11600.0
|8700.0
|1.91
|TVS Motor Co
|10300.0
|7000.0
|1.75
|Cummins India
|7000.0
|4800.0
|1.69
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|1527.0
|1127.0
|1.59
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|13200.0
|9200.0
|1.56
|Britannia Industries
|4000.0
|2600.0
|1.49
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Torrent Power
|4889.0
|3289.0
|0.60
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|1700.0
|1200.0
|0.51
|Oil India
|14900.0
|10300.0
|0.49
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.