Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December

Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December

Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, remains a prominent player in the Aggressive Allocation. Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 49.36 crore. Under the guidance of Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme would be to generate long-term capital appreciation and current income with reduced volatility by investing in a judicious mix of a diversified portfolio of Equity and Equity-related investments, debt and money-market instruments. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund returned 0.80%, showing a positive delta of 2.00%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.98%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 2.54% 4.08% -1.54%
1 Year 20.33% 16.38% 3.95%
3 Years 13.81% 40.22% -26.41%
5 Years 14.83% 101.49% -86.66%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries5.24%
Bajaj Auto5.24%
Trent4.65%
Bharti Airtel4.40%
Torrent Pharmaceuticals4.09%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs16.86%
Recreational Products8.77%
Auto & Truck Parts7.8%
Retail (Apparel)4.65%
Communications Services4.4%
Software & Programming3.86%
Personal & Household Prods.3.86%
Audio & Video Equipment3.21%
Food Processing3.02%
Regional Banks3.0%
Investment Services1.66%
Electric Utilities1.21%
Aerospace & Defense1.03%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.99%
Oil & Gas Operations0.98%
Healthcare Facilities0.57%
Misc. Capital Goods0.57%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.24, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.68, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.16% for one year, 9.92% for three years, and 13.08% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
ICICI Bank2.02%77001.00
Persistent Systems1.96%18000.97
HCL Technologies1.90%53000.94
BSE1.00%11000.50
B E M L0.99%12000.49
HDFC Bank0.98%28000.49

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries19979.013979.02.59
Bajaj Auto3927.02627.02.59
Trent4623.03223.02.30
Bharti Airtel19067.013467.02.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals8600.06300.02.02
Bosch750.0550.01.94
Colgate Palmolive India9016.06216.01.91
Lupin11600.08700.01.91
TVS Motor Co10300.07000.01.75
Cummins India7000.04800.01.69
Dixon Technologies (India)1527.01127.01.59
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals13200.09200.01.56
Britannia Industries4000.02600.01.49

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Torrent Power4889.03289.00.60
Hindustan Aeronautics1700.01200.00.51
Oil India14900.010300.00.49

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.