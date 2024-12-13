Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, remains a prominent player in the Aggressive Allocation. Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹49.36 crore. Under the guidance of Gargi Banerjee,Deepak Ramaraju,Sudip More, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme would be to generate long-term capital appreciation and current income with reduced volatility by investing in a judicious mix of a diversified portfolio of Equity and Equity-related investments, debt and money-market instruments. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Shriram Aggresive Hybrid Fund returned 0.80%, showing a positive delta of 2.00%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.98%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 2.54% 4.08% -1.54% 1 Year 20.33% 16.38% 3.95% 3 Years 13.81% 40.22% -26.41% 5 Years 14.83% 101.49% -86.66%

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 16.86% Recreational Products 8.77% Auto & Truck Parts 7.8% Retail (Apparel) 4.65% Communications Services 4.4% Software & Programming 3.86% Personal & Household Prods. 3.86% Audio & Video Equipment 3.21% Food Processing 3.02% Regional Banks 3.0% Investment Services 1.66% Electric Utilities 1.21% Aerospace & Defense 1.03% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.99% Oil & Gas Operations 0.98% Healthcare Facilities 0.57% Misc. Capital Goods 0.57%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.24, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.68, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.16% for one year, 9.92% for three years, and 13.08% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Torrent Power 4889.0 3289.0 0.60 Hindustan Aeronautics 1700.0 1200.0 0.51 Oil India 14900.0 10300.0 0.49