Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 2.1(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 3.85(0.01%) points at 03 Apr 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -54.3(-0.11%) at 03 Apr 2024 10:44:56 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Ultratech Cement, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

