Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 10 2024 10:58:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.90 1.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 321.60 3.96%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.40 2.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.50 1.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 478.00 -1.33%
Business News/ Markets / Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
BackBack

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Chemplast Sanmar, Morarjee Textiles

LivemintPremium
Livemint

Shares of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Chemplast Sanmar, Morarjee Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 38.3(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 105.74(0.14%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 32.7(0.07%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue