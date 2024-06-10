Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Chemplast Sanmar, Morarjee Textiles
Shares of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Chemplast Sanmar, Morarjee Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 38.3(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 105.74(0.14%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 32.7(0.07%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started