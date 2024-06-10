Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Chemplast Sanmar, Morarjee Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 38.3(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 105.74(0.14%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 32.7(0.07%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

