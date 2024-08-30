Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Rishabh Instruments, GSS Infotech, Poddar Housing & Development

Livemint
Published30 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Shares of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Rishabh Instruments, GSS Infotech, Poddar Housing & Development hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 73.65(0.29%) points and Sensex was up by 243.54(0.3%) points at 30 Aug 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 210.35(0.41%) points at 30 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Abbott India, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsShubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.75
11:02 AM | 30 AUG 2024
1.75 (1.14%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

357.30
11:02 AM | 30 AUG 2024
0.85 (0.24%)

Bank Of Baroda

253.45
11:02 AM | 30 AUG 2024
3.5 (1.4%)

Bandhan Bank

197.80
11:01 AM | 30 AUG 2024
3.8 (1.96%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Triveni Engineering & Indus

476.20
10:59 AM | 30 AUG 2024
37.15 (8.46%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

50.37
11:00 AM | 30 AUG 2024
2.99 (6.31%)

Praj Industries

774.00
11:00 AM | 30 AUG 2024
44.75 (6.14%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,062.05
10:59 AM | 30 AUG 2024
57.95 (5.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,801.00-184.00
    Chennai
    73,225.00100.00
    Delhi
    74,233.00893.00
    Kolkata
    73,081.00243.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue