Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Rishabh Instruments, GSS Infotech, Poddar Housing & Development

Livemint

Shares of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Rishabh Instruments, GSS Infotech, Poddar Housing & Development hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 73.65(0.29%) points and Sensex was up by 243.54(0.3%) points at 30 Aug 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 210.35(0.41%) points at 30 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Abbott India, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.