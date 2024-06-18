Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B
Shares of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 71.4(0.3%) points and Sensex was up by 259.7(0.34%) points at 18 Jun 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 217.6(0.44%) points at 18 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Bosch, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tube Investments Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
