Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B

Shares of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 71.4(0.3%) points and Sensex was up by 259.7(0.34%) points at 18 Jun 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 217.6(0.44%) points at 18 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Bosch, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tube Investments Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

