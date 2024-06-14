Siemens, Ambuja Cements & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Siemens, Ambuja Cements, Tube Investments Of India, Cipla, Bosch
Shares of Siemens, Ambuja Cements, Tube Investments Of India, Cipla, Bosch hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.05(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 93.01(0.12%) points at 14 Jun 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 224.35(0.45%) at 14 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started