Siemens, Ambuja Cements & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Siemens, Ambuja Cements & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Siemens, Ambuja Cements, Tube Investments Of India, Cipla, Bosch

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Siemens, Ambuja Cements, Tube Investments Of India, Cipla, Bosch hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.05(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 93.01(0.12%) points at 14 Jun 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 224.35(0.45%) at 14 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Asian Paints were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, NTPC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 14 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
