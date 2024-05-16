Siemens, Jindal Steel & Power & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Siemens, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation
Shares of Siemens, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 14.1(0.06%) points and Sensex was down by -97.23(-0.13%) points at 16 May 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -10.55(-0.02%) at 16 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Brightcom Group, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Delphi World Money, Sel Manufacturing Company, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
