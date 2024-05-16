Siemens, Jindal Steel & Power & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Siemens, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 14.1(0.06%) points and Sensex was down by -97.23(-0.13%) points at 16 May 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -10.55(-0.02%) at 16 May 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Brightcom Group, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Delphi World Money, Sel Manufacturing Company, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



