Siemens, Vedanta & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Siemens, Vedanta, Havells India, Jindal Steel & Power, Mahindra & Mahindra
Shares of Siemens, Vedanta, Havells India, Jindal Steel & Power, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -52.4(-0.24%) points and Sensex was down by -152.1(-0.21%) points at 15 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -144.25(-0.3%) at 15 May 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as GSS Infotech, LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
