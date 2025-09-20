What's the first test for SIF takeoff—a tough-nut test!
Srushti Vaidya 7 min read 20 Sept 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
The minimum ticket size for an SIF is ₹10 lakhs, while that for a PMS is ₹50 lakhs. SIF is designed for investors who want to take higher risks than a mutual fund.
Mutual funds are rolling out specialized investment funds (SIFs) with a minimum ₹10 lakh ticket size, but the product faces a distribution hurdle. Only a fraction of India’s 1.8 lakh mutual fund sellers are qualified to distribute this product to the end consumer, given the tougher derivatives exam required to sell them.
