What's the first test for SIF takeoff—a tough-nut test!

SBI MF is assisting their distributors with easy-to-read content modules and getting the slots available for their examinations with NISM, said D.P. Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer of SBI Mutual Fund. He said with the evolution of the industry and investors, there will be lot of interest coming from both distributors and investors, and there is a huge potential for scaling up of hybrid long-short funds and the SIF category in future.