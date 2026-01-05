New Delhi: Silver has always been a symbol of purity and prosperity in India. Traditionally, silver items such as coins, utensils, decorative articles, statues and idols are gifted on special occasions. Indian craftsmen have raised silver jewellery into a fine art: intricate filigree and embossed work from regions like Jaipur, Cuttack and Kutch are sought after around the world. In fact, the word for our national currency, the rupee, is derived from the Sanskrit work rupyakam, which means wrought or shaped silver.
Silver’s quiet rise: How India, EVs, and ETFs are reshaping its safe-haven role
SummaryUntil recently, bullion dealers accounted for the bulk of physical purchases of silver. However, the demand for physical silver is now being driven by ETFs. There’s also a second big shift. Mint analyses this dual-engine boom.
