Silver’s quiet rise: How India, EVs, and ETFs are reshaping its safe-haven role

Thus, the inflation protection offered by silver may be slightly less than gold; though it still beats traditional safe assets like bonds and fixed deposits. In terms of being used as loan collateral, silver was at a disadvantage to gold until recently. However, India’s central bank has notified that from 1 April 2026, banks, non-banks and housing finance companies will be permitted to lend against silver jewellery, ornaments and coins with specified valuation norms, and limits for pledged amounts and loan tenors. This ruling could unlock household silver holdings and bring silver loans into the formal financial system—potentially making silver as collateralizable as gold.