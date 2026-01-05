Silver’s quiet rise: How India, EVs, and ETFs are reshaping its safe-haven role

New Delhi: Silver has always been a symbol of purity and prosperity in India. Traditionally, silver items such as coins, utensils, decorative articles, statues and idols are gifted on special occasions. Indian craftsmen have raised silver jewellery into a fine art: intricate filigree and embossed work from regions like Jaipur, Cuttack and Kutch are sought after around the world. In fact, the word for our national currency, the rupee, is derived from the Sanskrit work rupyakam, which means wrought or shaped silver.