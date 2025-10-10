Festive rush, supply squeeze lift silver ETFs to record premium over spot prices
Summary
Pent up investment demand for white metal is reflected by jump in silver ETF premiums to record high
Mumbai: Silver exchange traded funds or ETFs opened Thursday with a record 10-12% premium to spot prices, underscoring a scramble for the metal as festive buying, industrial use, and investor FOMO (fear of missing out) drove up demand against tight supplies.
