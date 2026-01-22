Silver has gone ballistic. How to play the metal’s next move.
Ian Salisbury , Barrons 5 min read 22 Jan 2026, 12:15 pm IST
Summary
Solid fundamentals don’t come close to explaining silver’s meteoric rise. Why it may not last.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Silver is looking unstoppable. That may be a good reason to steer clear.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story