Silver has gone ballistic. How to play the metal’s next move.

Another technical indicator, the silver-to-gold ratio, is also flashing red. In May, before the start of silver’s big rally, it took 100 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold, well above the 50-year average of around 65. Today the ratio has fallen to 51 as the price of silver has surged. That’s the lowest ratio in more than a decade, despite gold also being in a historic bull market.