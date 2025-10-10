Why doesn’t gold usually behave like this?

Silver’s richer cousin, gold, also has been touching fresh life-time highs on ongoing uncertainties but its market behaviour is strikingly different. Gold’s market is deeper and more liquid, backed by central bank reserves, bullion-bank leasing, large ETF holdings, and a mature distribution network — making shortages rare. With gold’s higher per-kg price, minting and handling costs form only a small fraction of its value, keeping premiums on small bars far lower than in silver, said Vaidya.