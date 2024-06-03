Sintex Plastics Technology, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sintex Plastics Technology, Compuage Infocom, Delphi World Money, VIP Clothing, Lambodhara Textiles
Shares of Sintex Plastics Technology, Compuage Infocom, Delphi World Money, VIP Clothing, Lambodhara Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 615.1(2.73%) points and Sensex was up by 2006.88(2.71%) points at 03 Jun 2024 10:59:59 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 1462.75(2.99%) points at 03 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, GAIL India, State Bank Of India, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started