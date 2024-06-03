Active Stocks
Sintex Plastics Technology, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sintex Plastics Technology, Compuage Infocom, Delphi World Money, VIP Clothing, Lambodhara Textiles

Shares of Sintex Plastics Technology, Compuage Infocom, Delphi World Money, VIP Clothing, Lambodhara Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 615.1(2.73%) points and Sensex was up by 2006.88(2.71%) points at 03 Jun 2024 10:59:59 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 1462.75(2.99%) points at 03 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, GAIL India, State Bank Of India, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 03 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
