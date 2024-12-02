Markets
‘SIP flows healthy but investors more watchful after pullback’
Summary
- There are expectations of improvement in GDP and corporate earnings in the second half of the current fiscal, driven by higher government spends and return of migrant labourers from Bihar after Chaath Puja, says Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.
The recent market pullback, while not having impacted flows into mutual funds, has made investors watchful, according to Anthony Heredia, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.
