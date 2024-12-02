‘SIP flows healthy but investors more watchful after pullback’

What is your approach to investing at this time?

Our approach to investing remains unchanged in terms of following our GCMV model (growth, cash flow, management and valuation) while making stock calls. We have always been cognizant of the concept that profit pool participation dynamically changes between and within sectors, and we are assessing that aspect much more closely as that ties in with our belief that earnings are key to future price movement over the next 12-15 months. Opportunities and challenges in that context exist in every sector or theme, and we would prefer to be bottom-up stockpickers in this market rather than trying to pick sector or theme winners.