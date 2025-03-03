Markets
Don't foresee risk of large-scale SIP outflows, says Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Mahesh Patil
Ram Sahgal 8 min read 03 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryWith a 37% drop in median stocks, opportunities for long-term investments may arise as markets stabilize and a cyclical recovery unfolds, says CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
Despite stocks, especially small caps, correcting steeply from their highs of September, markets could still undershoot on the downside as investor sentiment remains weak. However, they aren't likely to stay there for long, according to Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd.
