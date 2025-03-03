Post the recent correction in the market, the valuation of Nifty is reasonable and slightly below the 10-year average, which makes it a good entry point for long-term investors. While the sentiment is still weak and the market can still undershoot on the downside, it should not stay there for long. A lot of the froth in the markets has been sucked out, as data suggests that the median stock in BSE 500 is down more than 37% from its peak, which is a level where most of the time the markets tend to bottom out in a normal correction phase, except during corrections induced by events like Covid- or GFC (the global financial crisis of 2008-09). In the first half of 2025, the market may be rangebound with periods of short rallies and selloffs. As the growth outlook improves in the second half, it should bottom out and trend higher.