Cold sips: How India's ₹250 SIP plan failed to find traction
Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 14 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
₹250 SIP was expected to attract first-time investors and widen financial inclusion. But AMCs and distributors are yet to bite.
Bite-sized mutual fund plans for first-time investors remain a speck in the retail universe despite a regulatory push, as fund houses and distributors remain cagey about the viability of the new product.
